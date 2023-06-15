Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 76,332 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,332 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.82% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $130,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.23. 73,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,282. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

