Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 2,594,204 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 5.65% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,606,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.46. The stock had a trading volume of 200,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,368. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.28. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

