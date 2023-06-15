Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 154,330 Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,692,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,330 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 39.88% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $84,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 445,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 30,773 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 216,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 518.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 157,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNOM remained flat at $12.74 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,284. The company has a market capitalization of $201.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $16.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

