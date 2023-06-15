Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 790,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,467,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 232,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,677,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.62. 382,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,455. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

