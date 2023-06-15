Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 8,228 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,054 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,228 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.56. 529,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,339,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.27. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

