Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 41,298 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,298 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AT&T by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,514,000 after buying an additional 8,707,074 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.89. 3,377,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,559,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.39.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.