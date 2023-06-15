Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,643 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $447.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,779. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $433.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.22. The firm has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $490.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

