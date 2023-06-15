Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.60. 380,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,664. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.07 and a 200 day moving average of $97.96. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

