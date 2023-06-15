Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,543 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,934,000 after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,982,000 after buying an additional 782,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.22. The stock had a trading volume of 185,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $242.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.11.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.04, for a total value of $6,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,040 shares in the company, valued at $175,183,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,303 shares of company stock worth $48,570,392. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

