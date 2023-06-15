Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $6 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,649 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,395 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

ABT stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.58. The company had a trading volume of 396,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,200. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $106.32. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $180.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

