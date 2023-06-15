Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.53. The company had a trading volume of 260,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,479. The firm has a market cap of $112.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.71.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

