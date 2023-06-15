Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,668 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,358,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,649,000 after buying an additional 21,511 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $1,866,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $1,565,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.02. 1,148,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,958,594. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

