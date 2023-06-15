Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Deere & Company by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $402.44. The stock had a trading volume of 164,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,156. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $117.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.