Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys Shares of 70,479 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,481,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.2% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,027 shares of company stock worth $8,920,773 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.75. 2,986,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,601,100. The firm has a market cap of $706.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $276.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.33 and a 200 day moving average of $185.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.63.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

