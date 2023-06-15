Northern 2 VCT PLC (LON:NTV) Plans GBX 1.30 Dividend

Northern 2 VCT PLC (LON:NTV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Northern 2 VCT Price Performance
Shares of NTV remained flat at GBX 54.50 ($0.68) during trading hours on Thursday. Northern 2 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63 ($0.79). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.79. The company has a market capitalization of £106.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1,090.00 and a beta of 0.20.
Northern 2 VCT Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern 2 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 2 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.