Northern 2 VCT PLC (LON:NTV) Plans GBX 1.30 Dividend

Northern 2 VCT PLC (LON:NTV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of NTV remained flat at GBX 54.50 ($0.68) during trading hours on Thursday. Northern 2 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63 ($0.79). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.79. The company has a market capitalization of £106.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1,090.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

