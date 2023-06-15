Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Insider Activity

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $222.85. 191,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,111. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.44 and its 200-day moving average is $226.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

