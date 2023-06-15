NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives $21.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stephens started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Down 2.1 %

NXGN stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $178.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.61 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

