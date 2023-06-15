NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stake Increased by Castellan Group

Castellan Group increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEP. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24,547.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $67,224,000 after acquiring an additional 945,309 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after acquiring an additional 750,144 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $42,935,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18,031.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 568,593 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 565,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 920.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499,979 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $35,044,000 after acquiring an additional 450,982 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

NEP stock opened at $62.48 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

