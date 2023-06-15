New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Concept Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GBR opened at $1.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.62. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 66.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Concept Energy

(Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.