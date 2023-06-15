Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Down 23.5% in May

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 236,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NRO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,421. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

