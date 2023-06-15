Needham & Company LLC Raises Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $150.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FN. StockNews.com started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.57.

NYSE FN opened at $129.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.13. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $665.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 98.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 652.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

