NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.50

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.50 and last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.12.

NEC Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03.

NEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NEC Corp. engages in the provision of systems, components, services, and integrated solutions for computing and communications applications. It operates through the following segments: Public Business, Enterprise Business, Telecom Carrier Business, System Platform Business, and Others. The Public Business segment provides system integration (system architecture and consulting), support (maintenance), outsourcing and cloud services, and system equipment for public, medical and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.