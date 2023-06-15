nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Down 3.2% on Insider Selling

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $23.97. 402,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 819,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

Specifically, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $265,957.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,021,195.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $265,957.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,887 shares in the company, valued at $21,021,195.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $39,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,232.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,779 shares of company stock worth $2,705,454. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

nCino Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in nCino by 62.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in nCino by 56.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in nCino by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Stories

