nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Down 3.2% Following Insider Selling

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $23.97. 402,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 819,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

Specifically, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $1,744,052.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $1,744,052.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320,373 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,729.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $265,957.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,021,195.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,779 shares of company stock worth $2,705,454. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCNO. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

nCino Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. Equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,412,000 after buying an additional 7,912,118 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 32.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,829 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in nCino during the first quarter valued at about $42,176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,370 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,602,000 after purchasing an additional 704,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

