Naveen Gavini Sells 11,523 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $277,473.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 327,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,399.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Pinterest by 315.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

