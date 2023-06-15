National Pension Service Trims Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

National Pension Service trimmed its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of The Cigna Group worth $167,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after buying an additional 283,323 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,868,000 after buying an additional 278,701 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $268.63. 115,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,730. The stock has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.18 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.07 and its 200 day moving average is $286.09.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.