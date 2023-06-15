National Pension Service Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

National Pension Service raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 47,608 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.19% of Micron Technology worth $106,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,320. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,413,900. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

