National Pension Service Has $122.08 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 499,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Stryker were worth $122,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $293.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.43 and its 200 day moving average is $268.85. The firm has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

