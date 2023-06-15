National Pension Service Has $114.40 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,816,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 26,261 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.20% of Occidental Petroleum worth $114,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,514 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,000,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,018,000 after purchasing an additional 576,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,203,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,990,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,942,071,918.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,236,967 shares of company stock valued at $541,262,534. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.86. 1,014,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,369,666. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $54.30 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.82.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

