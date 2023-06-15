National Pension Service Has $112.45 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,106 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Target worth $112,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.84. 1,843,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,764. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.43. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

