National Pension Service Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

National Pension Service lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,301,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 238,729 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Prologis were worth $146,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.68. The stock had a trading volume of 156,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,044. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

