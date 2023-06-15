National Pension Service Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,987 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of General Electric worth $136,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its position in General Electric by 1,592.4% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,210 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 7,640.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,291 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.45. 429,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,977,283. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

