National Pension Service Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,380,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,163 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of CSX worth $104,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.20. 1,043,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,083,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

