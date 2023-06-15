National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,254,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,247 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Philip Morris International worth $228,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,287,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,034 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.29. The company had a trading volume of 260,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,585. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $146.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

