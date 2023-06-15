NaaS Technology (NAAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 16th.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.

Get NaaS Technology alerts:

NaaS Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ NAAS opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NaaS Technology has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $12.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NaaS Technology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAAS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of NaaS Technology by 4,856.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 29,965 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NaaS Technology, Inc engages in the provision of electric vehicle charging services. The firm maintains an EV charging network in China through its charging network for third-party charging station operators, and the number of public DCFCs (direct current fast charger with 30kW power output or more) connected to its network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.