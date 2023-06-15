My DeFi Pet Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $672,442.16 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $810,700.49 and approximately $672,442.16 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003329 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000451 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000527 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00014655 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.