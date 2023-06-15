Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Lowered to $51.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.39% from the company’s current price.

MUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

NYSE MUR opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.37.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after buying an additional 729,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,123,000 after purchasing an additional 285,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,806,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,789,000 after purchasing an additional 98,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 26.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,722,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 569,458 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

