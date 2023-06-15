Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTL. TD Securities lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.85.

Mullen Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE MTL traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.48. 84,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$10.83 and a twelve month high of C$16.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.88.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$479.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 8.52%. Research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.2693247 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

