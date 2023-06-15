Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Price Up 2%

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 263.90 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.25). Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.19).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Mulberry Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

The company has a market cap of £151.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,733.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 241.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 234.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

