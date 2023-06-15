MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) CAO Jonathan D. Buck Sells 133 Shares

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $20,616.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,850.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MSA opened at $159.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -938.59 and a beta of 0.93. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $159.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.60.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently -1,105.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair raised MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

