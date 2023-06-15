Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Given New $2.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 269.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Motus GI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 1,018.59% and a negative net margin of 2,893.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motus GI will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motus GI

Motus GI Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Motus GI by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Motus GI by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp.

Featured Stories

