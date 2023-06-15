Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,113,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 282,084 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises about 0.9% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $802,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $281.53. The company had a trading volume of 200,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,439. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.21.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

