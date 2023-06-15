Moonbeam Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.18 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $140.37 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00044598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00033850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00015484 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000712 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,071,767,087 coins and its circulating supply is 660,813,838 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.