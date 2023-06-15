Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Momentus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNTSW opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Momentus has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Momentus stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 117,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

