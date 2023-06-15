Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $1,667,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Trading Up 1.8 %

MRNA stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.27. 1,008,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,736. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.25 and its 200-day moving average is $158.58. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $6,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,144,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $6,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $813,144,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,850 shares of company stock valued at $54,984,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

