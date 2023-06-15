Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) Trading 6.6% Higher

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.46. 168,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 419,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Mobilicom Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobilicom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mobilicom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.49% of Mobilicom as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions.

