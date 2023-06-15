MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $17.59

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.59, but opened at $18.10. MINISO Group shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 687,564 shares trading hands.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,936,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth $5,216,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,123,000. 16.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

