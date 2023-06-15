Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Short Interest Up 117.7% in May

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,700 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the May 15th total of 287,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Minerva Surgical by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,668,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 280,057 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Surgical by 46.5% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 998,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 316,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Surgical by 64.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 148,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Minerva Surgical from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Minerva Surgical Trading Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ UTRS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. 2,582,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,368. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Minerva Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter. Minerva Surgical had a negative net margin of 66.54% and a negative return on equity of 133.27%. Analysts predict that Minerva Surgical will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

Featured Articles

