Mina Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001585 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $372.42 million and $7.75 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,043,011,613 coins and its circulating supply is 917,896,310 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,042,830,892.8400393 with 917,557,896.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.39223287 USD and is down -6.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $9,724,887.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars.

