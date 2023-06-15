Midas Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3.54 Million (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Midas has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $81.20 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Midas has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Midas token can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00005018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Midas

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.35967591 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

